git assume-unchanged vs skip-worktree

Operation File with assume-unchanged flag File with skip-worktree flag Comments

# File is changed both in local

# repository and upstream

git pull Git wouldn’t overwrite local file. Instead it would output conflicts and advices how to resolve them. Git wouldn’t overwrite local file. Instead it would output conflicts and advices how to resolve them. Git preserves local changes anyway. Thus you wouldn’t accidently lose any data that you marked with any of the flags.

# File is changed both in local

# repository and upstream,

# trying to pull anyway

git stash

git pull Discards all local changes without any possibility to restore them. The effect is like ‘git reset --hard’. ‘git pull’ call will succeed. Stash wouldn’t work on skip-worktree files. ‘git pull’ will fail with the same error as above. Developer is forced to manually reset skip-worktree flag to be able to stash and complete the failing pull. Using skip-worktree results in some extra manual work but at least you wouldn’t lose any data if you had any local changes.

# No local changes,

# upstream file changed

git pull Content is updated, flag is lost. ‘git ls-files -v’ would show that flag is modified to H (from h). Content is updated, flag is preserved. ‘git ls-files -v' would show the same S flag as before the pull. Both flags wouldn’t prevent you from getting upstream changes. Git detects that you broke assume-unchanged promise and choses to reflect the reality by resetting the flag.